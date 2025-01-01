$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR is built for riders who refuse to back down from the toughest terrain. With a powerful 78-hp Rotax V-Twin engine at its core, this beast delivers relentless torque and throttle response to tackle deep mud, rocky trails, and rugged backcountry with ease.
Engineered for extreme mud performance, the Outlander XMR 850 comes equipped with strategically positioned snorkeled air intakes and a relocated radiator to keep things cool and clean in the muckiest conditions. Its 30-inch ITP Cryptid tires are built to dig deep, and with the Smart-Lok™ front differential, you'll get instant traction exactly when it's needed.
Performance meets durability with arched double A-arm front suspension for increased ground clearance, a factory-installed 3,500-lb winch for recovery, and a heavy-duty front bumper for added protection. With aggressive XMR styling and a rider-first design, this machine is as bold as it is capable.
From swamp runs to job site hauls, the 2023 Outlander 850 XMR is your go-anywhere, do-anything ATV. Reach out today to explore flexible financing options and quick delivery anywhere in Canada. Let us help you power through your next adventure.
