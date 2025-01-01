Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=134 data-end=425>The 2023 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR is built for riders who refuse to back down from the toughest terrain. With a powerful 78-hp Rotax V-Twin engine at its core, this beast delivers relentless torque and throttle response to tackle deep mud, rocky trails, and rugged backcountry with ease.</p><p data-start=134 data-end=425> </p><p data-start=427 data-end=789>Engineered for extreme mud performance, the Outlander XMR 850 comes equipped with strategically positioned snorkeled air intakes and a relocated radiator to keep things cool and clean in the muckiest conditions. Its 30-inch ITP Cryptid tires are built to dig deep, and with the Smart-Lok™ front differential, youll get instant traction exactly when its needed.</p><p data-start=427 data-end=789> </p><p data-start=791 data-end=1090>Performance meets durability with arched double A-arm front suspension for increased ground clearance, a factory-installed 3,500-lb winch for recovery, and a heavy-duty front bumper for added protection. With aggressive XMR styling and a rider-first design, this machine is as bold as it is capable.</p><p data-start=791 data-end=1090> </p><p data-start=214 data-end=527> </p><p data-start=1092 data-end=1335>From swamp runs to job site hauls, the 2023 Outlander 850 XMR is your go-anywhere, do-anything ATV. Reach out today to explore flexible financing options and quick delivery anywhere in Canada. Let us help you power through your next adventure.</p>

2023 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR

Watch This Vehicle
12517660

2023 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR

Location

7 Nations Power Sports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-781-1511

  1. 12517660
  2. 12517660
  3. 12517660
  4. 12517660
  5. 12517660
  6. 12517660
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR is built for riders who refuse to back down from the toughest terrain. With a powerful 78-hp Rotax V-Twin engine at its core, this beast delivers relentless torque and throttle response to tackle deep mud, rocky trails, and rugged backcountry with ease.

 

Engineered for extreme mud performance, the Outlander XMR 850 comes equipped with strategically positioned snorkeled air intakes and a relocated radiator to keep things cool and clean in the muckiest conditions. Its 30-inch ITP Cryptid tires are built to dig deep, and with the Smart-Lok™ front differential, you'll get instant traction exactly when it's needed.

 

Performance meets durability with arched double A-arm front suspension for increased ground clearance, a factory-installed 3,500-lb winch for recovery, and a heavy-duty front bumper for added protection. With aggressive XMR styling and a rider-first design, this machine is as bold as it is capable.

 

 

From swamp runs to job site hauls, the 2023 Outlander 850 XMR is your go-anywhere, do-anything ATV. Reach out today to explore flexible financing options and quick delivery anywhere in Canada. Let us help you power through your next adventure.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 7 Nations Power Sports

Used 2024 Can-Am Outlander 700 XMR for sale in Edmonton, AB
2024 Can-Am Outlander 700 XMR 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 CFMOTO UFORCE 1000 for sale in Edmonton, AB
2023 CFMOTO UFORCE 1000 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 CFMOTO UFORCE 1000 XL for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 CFMOTO UFORCE 1000 XL 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email 7 Nations Power Sports

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
7 Nations Power Sports

7 Nations Power Sports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-781-XXXX

(click to show)

780-781-1511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

7 Nations Power Sports

780-781-1511

2023 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR