When there's work to be done and no room for compromise, the 2023 CFMOTO UForce 1000 is ready to show up and get after it. With a powerful 963cc V-Twin engine delivering 79 horsepower, this rugged side-by-side is built to tow, haul, and muscle through your toughest tasks — no matter the terrain.

Compact enough to maneuver tight trails yet tough enough to take on serious loads, the UForce 1000 features a 1,000-lb capacity dump box, 2,000-lb towing capability, and a comfortable two-seat cab with adjustable driver positioning and intuitive controls.

Equipped with premium features like electronic power steering, engine braking, LED lighting, and a 3,500-lb winch, the 2023 UForce 1000 is your reliable partner for the farm, the job site, the hunting camp — and anywhere else you need a serious side-by-side that works as hard as you do.

Whether it's hauling gear, clearing trails, or putting in long days on the land, the 2023 UForce 1000 is built to deliver. Reach out now for flexible financing and fast nationwide delivery!

2023 CFMOTO UFORCE 1000

Details Description

2023 CFMOTO UFORCE 1000

2023 CFMOTO UFORCE 1000

Location

7 Nations Power Sports

Edmonton, AB

780-781-1511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

When there’s work to be done and no room for compromise, the 2023 CFMOTO UForce 1000 is ready to show up and get after it. With a powerful 963cc V-Twin engine delivering 79 horsepower, this rugged side-by-side is built to tow, haul, and muscle through your toughest tasks — no matter the terrain.

 

Compact enough to maneuver tight trails yet tough enough to take on serious loads, the UForce 1000 features a 1,000-lb capacity dump box, 2,000-lb towing capability, and a comfortable two-seat cab with adjustable driver positioning and intuitive controls.

 

Equipped with premium features like electronic power steering, engine braking, LED lighting, and a 3,500-lb winch, the 2023 UForce 1000 is your reliable partner for the farm, the job site, the hunting camp — and anywhere else you need a serious side-by-side that works as hard as you do.

 

 

Whether it’s hauling gear, clearing trails, or putting in long days on the land, the 2023 UForce 1000 is built to deliver. Reach out now for flexible financing and fast nationwide delivery!

7 Nations Power Sports

7 Nations Power Sports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-781-1511

7 Nations Power Sports

2023 CFMOTO UFORCE 1000