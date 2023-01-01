Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Genesis GV70

9,285 KM

Details Description Features

$65,907

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$65,907

+ taxes & licensing

Norden Volkswagen

855-996-2963

Contact Seller
2023 Genesis GV70

2023 Genesis GV70

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Genesis GV70

Location

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2963

  1. 10054788
  2. 10054788
  3. 10054788
  4. 10054788
  5. 10054788
  6. 10054788
  7. 10054788
  8. 10054788
  9. 10054788
  10. 10054788
  11. 10054788
  12. 10054788
  13. 10054788
  14. 10054788
  15. 10054788
  16. 10054788
  17. 10054788
  18. 10054788
  19. 10054788
  20. 10054788
  21. 10054788
  22. 10054788
  23. 10054788
  24. 10054788
  25. 10054788
  26. 10054788
  27. 10054788
  28. 10054788
  29. 10054788
  30. 10054788
  31. 10054788
  32. 10054788
  33. 10054788
  34. 10054788
  35. 10054788
Contact Seller

$65,907

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
9,285KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10054788
  • Stock #: PC11687A
  • VIN: KMUMADTB0PU089300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,285 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.At Norden Volkswagen, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including all of western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed DealershipPlease come visit us at:14703 137 Ave NW just off St. Albert Trail T5L 2L5AEdmonton, ABPhone: 7804843000

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
OBSIDIAN BLACK
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
UYUNI WHITE
ADRIATIC BLUE
CARDIFF GREEN
SAVILE SILVER
Front collision mitigation
HIMALAYAN GRAY
VIK BLACK
Ultramarine Blue
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
MAUNA RED
Remote Parking System
BAROSSA BURGUNDY
MELBOURNE GRAY
BRUNSWICK GREEN
MATTERHORN WHITE
NAPPA LEATHER/SUEDE SEATING SURFACES
OBSIDIAN BLACK/RED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Norden Volkswagen

2019 Volkswagen Jetta
106,191 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf
32,640 KM
$28,907 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q3
41,809 KM
$44,907 + tax & lic

Email Norden Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norden Volkswagen

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory