2023 Honda Civic

Protection Package

COLD WEATHER PACKAGE

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

STANDARD PAINT

Telematics

Roof Basket

Cupholder Style Ashtray

Knee Air Bag

M/T

Automatic Highbeams

Car Cover

Door Visors

Bluetooth Connection

Gasoline Fuel

6-Speed M/T

Led Headlights

Cross-Traffic Alert

Red/Black

Alcantara Steering Wheel

Requires Subscription

RALLYE RED

SONIC GREY PEARL

Front collision mitigation

Seat Back Protector

OptiMate 12V Auto Battery Charger/Maintainer

CHAMPIONSHIP WHITE

FINE SANDING NEEDLES

FINE SANDING STICKS

PAINT PEN REPLACEMENT TIPS

*MANUFACTURER SUGGESTED RETAIL PRICES OF DEALER OPTIONS DO NOT INCLUDE INSTALLATION COSTS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR LOCAL DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION.*

BLACK WHEEL LUG NUTS

PAINT PEN (BODY-COLOURED)

ROOF KAYAK ATTACHMENT

FRONT & REAR ILLUMINATED DOOR SILL TRIM

ROOF BASKET ATTACHMENT KIT

FRONT & REAR ALL-SEASON FLOOR MATS

CARGO TRAY DIVIDERS

LEFT & RIGHT SIDE REAR PASSENGER WINDOW SHADE

FRAME MOUNT BIKE ROOF ATTACHMENT

ROOF SKI/SNOWBOARD ATTACHMENT

CARBON FIBRE TAILGATE SPOILER

ROOF BOX - MIDSIZE

ROOF BOX - SHORT

ROOF SURFBOARD/SUP ATTACHMENT

FILM PROTECTION KIT

WHEELS: 19" LIGHTWEIGHT ALLOY