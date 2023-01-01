2023 Kawasaki 750 Brute Force

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,500 + taxes & licensing 2 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9454051

9454051 Stock #: 22-0242

22-0242 VIN: JKAVFDL37KB507738

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style ATV

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 22-0242

Mileage 27 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.