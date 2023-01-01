Menu
2023 Kawasaki 750 Brute Force

27 KM

Details Description

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

27KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9454051
  • Stock #: 22-0242
  • VIN: JKAVFDL37KB507738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22-0242
  • Mileage 27 KM

Vehicle Description

NO FEE'S, NO ETCHINGS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Warranty Included / Financing Available

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay additional costs

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. Doing buisness the right way. 

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

