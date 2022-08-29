Menu
2023 Kia Carnival

4,769 KM

Details Description Features

$68,498

+ tax & licensing
$68,498

+ taxes & licensing

Go Kia South

855-996-2956

Location

Go Kia South

3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4

855-996-2956

Sale

$68,498

+ taxes & licensing

4,769KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9324604
  • Stock #: PW6622
  • VIN: KNDNE5H35P6202598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,769 KM

Vehicle Description

THE ALL NEW 2023 KIA CARNIVAL SXExteriorFeatures & Options19" black alloy wheelsTemporary spare tireHigh beam assist (HBA)Dual-function LED headlightsLED daytime running lightsLED positioning lightsLED fog lightsLED taillightsLED high mount stop lampAero blade wipersSolar glass windshieldSolar glass front windowsAcoustic laminated windshieldDual-panel power sunroofBody-coloured sideview mirrorsSideview mirror signal repeatersAutomatic power folding sideview mirrorsChrome door handlesChrome skid plates, bumper molding and door garnishUpgraded matte chrome coated grilleSilver painted grilleSplash guardsRoof railsInteriorFeatures & Options7-passenger seating2nd row luxury captains chairs with kick-out leg rests60:40 3rd row split fold-in-floor seatsLeather seatsMulti-directional power adjustable driver's seat4-way driver's seat lumbar supportDriver's seat memory functionDriver side seatback pocketPassenger side seatback pocketMulti-directional power adjustable passenger seatHeated front seatsHeated 2nd row seatsAir-cooled front seatsAir-cooled 2nd row seatsHeated steering wheelLeather-wrapped steering wheelIlluminated vanity mirrorIntegrated manual rear door sunshadesInterior hydrographic dashboardTechnologyFeatures & OptionsTri-zone automatic climate controlAutomatic defog system12.3" multimedia interface with integrated navigationTrip computerPassenger view cameraBose premium sound systemAM / FM / MP3 / HD / satellite radioUSB audio input and charging portBluetooth® hands-free cell phone connectivityApple CarPlay® and Android Auto smartphone integrationWireless phone chargerDual 110V power inverters (household outlets)Navigation based smart cruise controlDrive Mode SelectSmart key with push-button startSmart power liftgateKia Connect512.3" Supervision LCD/TFT instrument clusterAuto-dimming rearview mirrorHomeLink® system6LED interior lightingExpress up/down windowsObstacle-detecting windowsPower dual sliding doorsSafetyFeatures & Options7 airbags (driver knee, dual advanced front, dual side curtain, dual front side seat)ImmobilizerChild-safety rear door locksSafe Exit Assist SystemRear Occupant Alert2nd and 3rd row lower anchors and top tethers for children (LATCH)Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)Low washer fluid warning indicatorBlind-spot view monitorBlind-spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA)Lane Keep Assist System (LKA)Lane Follow Assist (LFA)Driver attention warning (DAW)Advanced forward collision-avoidance assist with junction turning functionFront parking sensorsRear parking sensorsParking collision avoidance assist - reverseRear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCAA)Rear view camera14Around view monitor (AVM)Heated windshieldHeated washer nozzleEngineEngine Type3.5L V6 GDI (Gasoline Direct Injected) + Multi Point injection (MPI)Displacement, litres (cc)3,470ValvetrainDual Over Head Cam (DOHC) Dual Cam Variable Valve Timing (D CVVT)Compression Ratio12.3Horsepower @ rpm (SAE Net)290 @ 6,400 rpmTorque @ rpm (lb-ft)262 @ 5,000 rpmTransmission8-speed automaticOur knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (780)-465-3535 or email us: kiahmed@gokia.caAt Go Kia, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of Western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia reserves the right to decline a transaction on suspicion of non-retail intentions including but not limited to wholesaling or exporting.*on approved credit, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

