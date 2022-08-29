$68,498+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-2956
2023 Kia Carnival
Location
Go Kia South
3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4
855-996-2956
$68,498
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9324604
- Stock #: PW6622
- VIN: KNDNE5H35P6202598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 4,769 KM
Vehicle Description
THE ALL NEW 2023 KIA CARNIVAL SXExteriorFeatures & Options19" black alloy wheelsTemporary spare tireHigh beam assist (HBA)Dual-function LED headlightsLED daytime running lightsLED positioning lightsLED fog lightsLED taillightsLED high mount stop lampAero blade wipersSolar glass windshieldSolar glass front windowsAcoustic laminated windshieldDual-panel power sunroofBody-coloured sideview mirrorsSideview mirror signal repeatersAutomatic power folding sideview mirrorsChrome door handlesChrome skid plates, bumper molding and door garnishUpgraded matte chrome coated grilleSilver painted grilleSplash guardsRoof railsInteriorFeatures & Options7-passenger seating2nd row luxury captains chairs with kick-out leg rests60:40 3rd row split fold-in-floor seatsLeather seatsMulti-directional power adjustable driver's seat4-way driver's seat lumbar supportDriver's seat memory functionDriver side seatback pocketPassenger side seatback pocketMulti-directional power adjustable passenger seatHeated front seatsHeated 2nd row seatsAir-cooled front seatsAir-cooled 2nd row seatsHeated steering wheelLeather-wrapped steering wheelIlluminated vanity mirrorIntegrated manual rear door sunshadesInterior hydrographic dashboardTechnologyFeatures & OptionsTri-zone automatic climate controlAutomatic defog system12.3" multimedia interface with integrated navigationTrip computerPassenger view cameraBose premium sound systemAM / FM / MP3 / HD / satellite radioUSB audio input and charging portBluetooth® hands-free cell phone connectivityApple CarPlay® and Android Auto smartphone integrationWireless phone chargerDual 110V power inverters (household outlets)Navigation based smart cruise controlDrive Mode SelectSmart key with push-button startSmart power liftgateKia Connect512.3" Supervision LCD/TFT instrument clusterAuto-dimming rearview mirrorHomeLink® system6LED interior lightingExpress up/down windowsObstacle-detecting windowsPower dual sliding doorsSafetyFeatures & Options7 airbags (driver knee, dual advanced front, dual side curtain, dual front side seat)ImmobilizerChild-safety rear door locksSafe Exit Assist SystemRear Occupant Alert2nd and 3rd row lower anchors and top tethers for children (LATCH)Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)Low washer fluid warning indicatorBlind-spot view monitorBlind-spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA)Lane Keep Assist System (LKA)Lane Follow Assist (LFA)Driver attention warning (DAW)Advanced forward collision-avoidance assist with junction turning functionFront parking sensorsRear parking sensorsParking collision avoidance assist - reverseRear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCAA)Rear view camera14Around view monitor (AVM)Heated windshieldHeated washer nozzleEngineEngine Type3.5L V6 GDI (Gasoline Direct Injected) + Multi Point injection (MPI)Displacement, litres (cc)3,470ValvetrainDual Over Head Cam (DOHC) Dual Cam Variable Valve Timing (D CVVT)Compression Ratio12.3Horsepower @ rpm (SAE Net)290 @ 6,400 rpmTorque @ rpm (lb-ft)262 @ 5,000 rpmTransmission8-speed automaticOur knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (780)-465-3535 or email us: kiahmed@gokia.caAt Go Kia, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of Western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia reserves the right to decline a transaction on suspicion of non-retail intentions including but not limited to wholesaling or exporting.*on approved credit, see dealer for details
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Go Kia South
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.