Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Kia Forte

5,377 KM

Details Features

$27,907

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Kia Forte

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Kia Forte

Location

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2963

  1. 10991783
  2. 10991783
  3. 10991783
  4. 10991783
  5. 10991783
  6. 10991783
  7. 10991783
  8. 10991783
  9. 10991783
  10. 10991783
  11. 10991783
  12. 10991783
  13. 10991783
  14. 10991783
  15. 10991783
  16. 10991783
  17. 10991783
  18. 10991783
  19. 10991783
  20. 10991783
  21. 10991783
  22. 10991783
  23. 10991783
  24. 10991783
  25. 10991783
  26. 10991783
  27. 10991783
  28. 10991783
  29. 10991783
  30. 10991783
  31. 10991783
  32. 10991783
  33. 10991783
  34. 10991783
Contact Seller

$27,907

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
5,377KM
Used
VIN 3KPF34AD3PE637444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,377 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cloth Seat Trim
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
BLACK
Radiant Red
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
SNOW WHITE PEARL
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Aurora Black
HYPER BLUE
GRAVITY GREY
STEEL GREY
Requires Subscription
SPORTY BLUE
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Norden Volkswagen

Used 2023 Kia Forte for sale in Edmonton, AB
2023 Kia Forte 5,377 KM $27,907 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Durango for sale in Edmonton, AB
2023 Dodge Durango 5,086 KM $83,907 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf for sale in Edmonton, AB
2015 Volkswagen Golf 192,456 KM $13,907 + tax & lic

Email Norden Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norden Volkswagen

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,907

+ taxes & licensing

Norden Volkswagen

855-996-2963

Contact Seller
2023 Kia Forte