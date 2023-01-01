Menu
2023 Lexus RX

895 KM

$89,998

$89,998

2023 Lexus RX

2023 Lexus RX

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

Sale

$89,998

895KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10000763
  • Stock #: PW9073
  • VIN: 2T2BBMCA3PC014193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 895 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
TIRES: 21"
Wheels: 21" Alloy

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
BLACK
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
NuLuxe Seat Surfaces
Requires Subscription
MATADOR RED MICA
EMINENT WHITE PEARL
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
NIGHTFALL MICA
NEBULA GREY PEARL
CAVIAR
NORI GREEN PEARL
BIRCH
RX 350H PREMIUM GRADE
MACADAMIA
IRIDIUM
PALOMINO
RX 350H LUXURY PACKAGE
RX 350H ULTRA LUXURY PACKAGE
RX 350H EXECUTIVE PACKAGE
COPPER CREST
SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER SEAT SURFACES
SMOOTH LEATHER SEAT SURFACES
PEPPERCORN
WHEELS: 21" HI ALLOY
RADIO: LEXUS INTERFACE W/14" HD TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

