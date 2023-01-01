Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

13,600 KM

Details Description Features

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Go Mazda

780-436-9970

Contact Seller
2023 Mazda MAZDA3

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

  1. 10339755
  2. 10339755
  3. 10339755
  4. 10339755
  5. 10339755
  6. 10339755
  7. 10339755
  8. 10339755
  9. 10339755
  10. 10339755
  11. 10339755
  12. 10339755
  13. 10339755
  14. 10339755
  15. 10339755
Contact Seller

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
13,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10339755
  • Stock #: 23CX8435A
  • VIN: 3MZBPBCM9PM354036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23CX8435A
  • Mileage 13,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Mazda Mazda3 GS shown off in White! It has LED headlights, black badging, cloth seating, front heated seats, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, forward collision warning (radar cruise), blind-spot monitoring, a backup camera, and so much more. Full photos and description coming soon!Clean CarFax

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Cloth Upholstery
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Package AA00
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
SNOWFLAKE WHITE PEARL
MACHINE GREY METALLIC
SOUL RED CRYSTAL METALLIC
JET BLACK MICA
DEEP CRYSTAL BLUE MICA
POLYMETAL GREY METALLIC
Requires Subscription
Leatherette Trimmed Upholstery
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
PLATINUM QUARTZ METALLIC
PACKAGE LP00
PACKAGE LP09

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Mazda

2023 Mazda MAZDA3
13,600 KM
$35,998 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru Impreza
30,682 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion
54,846 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Go Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Go Mazda

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

Call Dealer

780-436-XXXX

(click to show)

780-436-9970

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory