$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross
2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross
Location
Go Honda
10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9
855-996-2949
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
24,305KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JA4ATUAA5PZ600927
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PW9392
- Mileage 24,305 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
BLACK
Sterling Silver
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
White Diamond
Base
Tarmac Black Pearl
OCTANE BLUE PEARL
RED DIAMOND
Requires Subscription
BRONZE METALLIC
TITANIUM GREY METALLIC
Fabric-Appointed Seat Trim
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Go Honda
2021 Mazda CX-5 15,864 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Compass 41,382 KM $30,998 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Ranger 74,451 KM $35,998 + tax & lic
Email Go Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Go Honda
10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9
Call Dealer
855-996-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Go Honda
855-996-2949
2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse