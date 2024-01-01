Menu
2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse

24,305 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross

2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross

Location

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

855-996-2949

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

24,305KM
Used
VIN JA4ATUAA5PZ600927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW9392
  • Mileage 24,305 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
BLACK
Sterling Silver
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
White Diamond
Base
Tarmac Black Pearl
OCTANE BLUE PEARL
RED DIAMOND
Requires Subscription
BRONZE METALLIC
TITANIUM GREY METALLIC
Fabric-Appointed Seat Trim
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Go Honda

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

855-996-2949

2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse