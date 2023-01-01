2023 Nissan Kicks

$27,499 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 , 7 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10521849

10521849 Stock #: 23RO7423A

23RO7423A VIN: 3N1CP5CV3PL515264

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Mileage 5,750 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cloth Seat Trim Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive CVT Transmission Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Monotone Paint Temporary spare tire 2-TONE PAINT Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Package AA00 w/No Options Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel Charcoal Rear Collision Mitigation SUPER BLACK Requires Subscription ASPEN WHITE TRICOAT MONARCH ORANGE METALLIC/SUPER BLACK ELECTRIC BLUE METALLIC ELECTRIC BLUE METALLIC/SUPER BLACK ASPEN WHITE TRICOAT/SUPER BLACK Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring Package SE00 w/Special Edition Package SCARLET EMBER TINTCOAT/SUPER BLACK GREY/SUPER BLACK BOULDER GREY PEARL WHEELS: 17" BLACK ALLOY

