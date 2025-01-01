Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>DONT PAY OVER ADVERTISED PRICE, NO FEES, NO EXTRA MECHANICAL REPAIRS REQUIRED.</p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified / No admins, programs, packages.</p><p> </p><p>Warranty available.</p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Family owned and operated.</p><p> </p><p>20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax.</p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs</p><p> </p><p>Warranty Available</p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Family owned and operated.</p><p> </p><p>20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p><p> </p>

2023 Nissan Kicks

21,798 KM

Details Description Features

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Nissan Kicks

SV, Blindspot, Htd Steering & Seats, Remote, BU Ca

Watch This Vehicle
12521004

2023 Nissan Kicks

SV, Blindspot, Htd Steering & Seats, Remote, BU Ca

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1747160147209
  2. 1747160147642
  3. 1747160148121
  4. 1747160148623
  5. 1747160149125
  6. 1747160149583
  7. 1747160150062
  8. 1747160150515
  9. 1747160150959
  10. 1747160151385
  11. 1747160151817
  12. 1747160152286
  13. 1747160152719
  14. 1747160153179
  15. 1747160153645
  16. 1747160154100
  17. 1747160154554
  18. 1747160155034
  19. 1747160155498
  20. 1747160155935
  21. 1747160156456
  22. 1747160156919
  23. 1747160157357
  24. 1747160157824
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,798KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CV0PL480456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-0034
  • Mileage 21,798 KM

Vehicle Description

DON'T PAY OVER ADVERTISED PRICE, NO FEES, NO EXTRA MECHANICAL REPAIRS REQUIRED.

 

Mechanically certified / No admins, programs, packages.

 

Warranty available.

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated.

 

20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

 

 

WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax.

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs

 

Warranty Available

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated.

 

20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2023 Nissan Kicks SV, Blindspot, Htd Steering & Seats, Remote, BU Ca for sale in Edmonton, AB
2023 Nissan Kicks SV, Blindspot, Htd Steering & Seats, Remote, BU Ca 21,798 KM $23,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GT, AWD, HUD, NAV, Leather, Sunroof, Blindspot det for sale in Edmonton, AB
2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GT, AWD, HUD, NAV, Leather, Sunroof, Blindspot det 125,288 KM $25,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 XLT, Supercab 4x4, 3.7 liter Tow Package Pwr Seat for sale in Edmonton, AB
2014 Ford F-150 XLT, Supercab 4x4, 3.7 liter Tow Package Pwr Seat 188,988 KM $15,500 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2023 Nissan Kicks