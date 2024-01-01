$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Polaris 570 Ranger
2023 Polaris 570 Ranger
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Polaris Ranger 570 Full-Size is a versatile and reliable side-by-side, perfect for both work and recreational use. Powered by a durable 567cc ProStar engine, it delivers smooth and consistent performance, making it ideal for handling tough jobs and rugged terrain. This full-size model comes equipped with a roof and mesh doors, offering enhanced protection from the elements while maintaining airflow and visibility. Its spacious cabin comfortably seats up to three passengers, and the large rear dump box provides ample cargo space for hauling gear, supplies, or tools.
We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2023 Polaris Ranger 570 Full-Size easy and affordable. Plus, enjoy free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you're using it for farm work, outdoor adventures, or property maintenance, this side-by-side is built to deliver exceptional performance, comfort, and utility. Don’t miss out on the chance to own a highly capable machine with the 2023 Polaris Ranger 570 Full-Size.
