<p data-start=110 data-end=437>The 2023 Polaris Sportsman 850 Ultimate Trail is built for riders who demand premium performance, comfort, and control on every adventure. Powered by a 78-horsepower ProStar 850 twin-cylinder engine, it delivers smooth, responsive power for tackling rugged trails, steep climbs, and demanding terrain with confidence.</p><p data-start=110 data-end=437> </p><p data-start=439 data-end=782>The Ultimate Trail edition comes equipped with high-clearance dual A-arm suspension and 11.5 inches of ground clearance, giving it the capability to glide over rocks, ruts, and obstacles. Premium Walker Evans shocks provide a plush, controlled ride, while On-Demand True AWD ensures maximum traction exactly when you need it.</p><p data-start=439 data-end=782> </p><p data-start=784 data-end=1096>Rider comfort and convenience come standard with LED pod and bumper lights, premium cut-and-sew seat, and painted bodywork that’s as durable as it is stylish. The 1,500-lb towing capacity, 1,120-lb payload, and front and rear racks make it as practical for work as it is ready for play.</p><p data-start=784 data-end=1096> </p><p data-start=1098 data-end=1264>Rolling on 27-inch Duro PowerGrip tires and 14-inch aluminum wheels, the Sportsman 850 Ultimate Trail combines aggressive looks with unstoppable capability.</p><p data-start=164 data-end=495> </p><p data-start=1266 data-end=1357>Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!</p>

2023 Polaris 850 Ultimate Trail Edition

Details Description

Location

7 Nations Power Sports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-781-1511

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

