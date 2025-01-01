2023 Polaris 850 Ultimate Trail Edition

$CALL+ GST
Location
7 Nations Power Sports
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-781-1511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Polaris Sportsman 850 Ultimate Trail is built for riders who demand premium performance, comfort, and control on every adventure. Powered by a 78-horsepower ProStar 850 twin-cylinder engine, it delivers smooth, responsive power for tackling rugged trails, steep climbs, and demanding terrain with confidence.
The Ultimate Trail edition comes equipped with high-clearance dual A-arm suspension and 11.5 inches of ground clearance, giving it the capability to glide over rocks, ruts, and obstacles. Premium Walker Evans shocks provide a plush, controlled ride, while On-Demand True AWD ensures maximum traction exactly when you need it.
Rider comfort and convenience come standard with LED pod and bumper lights, premium cut-and-sew seat, and painted bodywork that’s as durable as it is stylish. The 1,500-lb towing capacity, 1,120-lb payload, and front and rear racks make it as practical for work as it is ready for play.
Rolling on 27-inch Duro PowerGrip tires and 14-inch aluminum wheels, the Sportsman 850 Ultimate Trail combines aggressive looks with unstoppable capability.
