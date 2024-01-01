Menu
<p>Stay prepared for any season with the 2023 Polaris Ranger 1000, featuring a fully enclosed cabin with heat and durable hard doors for maximum comfort and protection in all weather conditions. Powered by a reliable 999cc ProStar engine, this UTV delivers excellent performance for both work and play. Equipped with a powerful winch, its ready to tackle tough tasks, while the included free snow plow installation makes it an ideal choice for winter operations. Designed for rugged durability and versatility, the Ranger 1000 is perfect for taking on jobs or enjoying off-road adventures.</p><p><strong>Flexible Financing & Free Canada-Wide Delivery</strong><br />Make the 2023 Polaris Ranger 1000 yours with our flexible financing options, tailored to fit your budget. Enjoy free delivery across Canada and get this hardworking UTV delivered right to your doorstep. Contact us today for more information or to schedule a test drive!</p>

Details Description

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Stay prepared for any season with the 2023 Polaris Ranger 1000, featuring a fully enclosed cabin with heat and durable hard doors for maximum comfort and protection in all weather conditions. Powered by a reliable 999cc ProStar engine, this UTV delivers excellent performance for both work and play. Equipped with a powerful winch, it's ready to tackle tough tasks, while the included free snow plow installation makes it an ideal choice for winter operations. Designed for rugged durability and versatility, the Ranger 1000 is perfect for taking on jobs or enjoying off-road adventures.

Flexible Financing & Free Canada-Wide Delivery
Make the 2023 Polaris Ranger 1000 yours with our flexible financing options, tailored to fit your budget. Enjoy free delivery across Canada and get this hardworking UTV delivered right to your doorstep. Contact us today for more information or to schedule a test drive!

780-474-6259

