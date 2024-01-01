$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Polaris Ranger 1000
$123 B/W
2023 Polaris Ranger 1000
$123 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Stay prepared for any season with the 2023 Polaris Ranger 1000, featuring a fully enclosed cabin with heat and durable hard doors for maximum comfort and protection in all weather conditions. Powered by a reliable 999cc ProStar engine, this UTV delivers excellent performance for both work and play. Equipped with a powerful winch, it's ready to tackle tough tasks, while the included free snow plow installation makes it an ideal choice for winter operations. Designed for rugged durability and versatility, the Ranger 1000 is perfect for taking on jobs or enjoying off-road adventures.
Flexible Financing & Free Canada-Wide Delivery
Make the 2023 Polaris Ranger 1000 yours with our flexible financing options, tailored to fit your budget. Enjoy free delivery across Canada and get this hardworking UTV delivered right to your doorstep. Contact us today for more information or to schedule a test drive!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Western Drives
Email Western Drives
Western Drives
Call Dealer
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-474-6259