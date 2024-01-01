Menu
<p>Take on any season with the 2023 Polaris Ranger 1000 XP, designed for ultimate comfort and performance. This UTV features a fully enclosed cabin with hard doors, heat, and air conditioning, keeping you comfortable in all weather conditions. Powered by a reliable 999cc ProStar engine, the Ranger XP delivers outstanding power and capability for demanding jobs and off-road adventures. With its rugged design and spacious interior, this machine is ready for anything. As an added bonus, it comes with free snow plow installation, making it perfect for winter tasks and snow removal.</p><p><strong>Flexible Financing & Free Delivery Across Canada</strong><br />Make the 2023 Polaris Ranger 1000 XP yours with our flexible financing options tailored to your needs. Enjoy free delivery anywhere in Canada, bringing this all-weather UTV straight to your doorstep. Don’t miss out on this fully loaded, versatile powerhouse—contact us today for more details or to schedule a test drive!</p>

2023 Polaris Ranger 1000 XP EPS

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Polaris Ranger 1000 XP EPS

$134 B/W

11971557

2023 Polaris Ranger 1000 XP EPS

$134 B/W

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Take on any season with the 2023 Polaris Ranger 1000 XP, designed for ultimate comfort and performance. This UTV features a fully enclosed cabin with hard doors, heat, and air conditioning, keeping you comfortable in all weather conditions. Powered by a reliable 999cc ProStar engine, the Ranger XP delivers outstanding power and capability for demanding jobs and off-road adventures. With its rugged design and spacious interior, this machine is ready for anything. As an added bonus, it comes with free snow plow installation, making it perfect for winter tasks and snow removal.

Flexible Financing & Free Delivery Across Canada
Make the 2023 Polaris Ranger 1000 XP yours with our flexible financing options tailored to your needs. Enjoy free delivery anywhere in Canada, bringing this all-weather UTV straight to your doorstep. Don’t miss out on this fully loaded, versatile powerhouse—contact us today for more details or to schedule a test drive!

Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-XXXX

780-474-6259

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Drives

780-474-6259

2023 Polaris Ranger 1000 XP EPS