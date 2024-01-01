$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Polaris Ranger 1000 XP EPS
$134 B/W
2023 Polaris Ranger 1000 XP EPS
$134 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Take on any season with the 2023 Polaris Ranger 1000 XP, designed for ultimate comfort and performance. This UTV features a fully enclosed cabin with hard doors, heat, and air conditioning, keeping you comfortable in all weather conditions. Powered by a reliable 999cc ProStar engine, the Ranger XP delivers outstanding power and capability for demanding jobs and off-road adventures. With its rugged design and spacious interior, this machine is ready for anything. As an added bonus, it comes with free snow plow installation, making it perfect for winter tasks and snow removal.
Flexible Financing & Free Delivery Across Canada
Make the 2023 Polaris Ranger 1000 XP yours with our flexible financing options tailored to your needs. Enjoy free delivery anywhere in Canada, bringing this all-weather UTV straight to your doorstep. Don’t miss out on this fully loaded, versatile powerhouse—contact us today for more details or to schedule a test drive!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Western Drives
Email Western Drives
Western Drives
Call Dealer
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-474-6259