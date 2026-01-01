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2023 Polaris Sportsman 850 Ultimate Trail
2023 Polaris Sportsman 850 Ultimate Trail
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Polaris Sportsman 850 Ultimate Trail is built for riders who want premium comfort, strong utility capability, and confident trail performance in a fully equipped ATV. Powered by a 78 hp ProStar® 850 cc twin-cylinder engine, it delivers strong low-end torque, responsive throttle, and dependable power for hauling, towing, and tackling challenging terrain with ease.
Purpose-built for rugged versatility, it features On-Demand AWD/2WD for instant traction in changing conditions, along with engine braking and Active Descent Control for improved confidence on steep or technical terrain. Its multi-select Electronic Power Steering (EPS) helps reduce rider fatigue while keeping handling smooth and precise.
The Ultimate Trail package comes loaded with premium factory upgrades including a 3,500 lb winch, upgraded front and rear bumpers, LED lighting, and a premium seat, making it ready for demanding work or long trail rides right out of the box.
Equipped with 27-inch all-terrain tires on aluminum wheels, high-clearance arched A-arm suspension, and impressive ground clearance, this ATV is built to handle mud, rocks, snow, and rough trails while still delivering a comfortable, controlled ride.
With strong towing capability, durable front and rear racks, and rugged Polaris construction, the 2023 Polaris Sportsman 850 Ultimate Trail is equally at home on the job site or deep in the backcountry.
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