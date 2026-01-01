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2023 Polaris Sportsman XP 1000
Ultimate Trail
2023 Polaris Sportsman XP 1000
Ultimate Trail
Location
Clutch Powersports
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-781-1511
$CALL
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
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The 2023 Polaris Sportsman XP 1000 Ultimate Trail is built for riders who want premium performance, advanced technology, and serious capability in a high-performance ATV. Powered by a 952 cc ProStar® twin-cylinder engine producing 90 horsepower, it delivers strong acceleration, impressive torque, and reliable power for hauling, towing, and tackling challenging terrain with confidence.
Purpose-built for aggressive trail riding, the Sportsman XP 1000 Ultimate Trail features On-Demand AWD/2WD for instant traction when conditions change, along with engine braking and Active Descent Control for improved control on steep and technical terrain. Its multi-select Electronic Power Steering (EPS) provides smooth handling and helps reduce rider fatigue on long rides.
Equipped with 27-inch all-terrain tires on 14-inch aluminum wheels, high-clearance arched A-arms, and generous ground clearance, this ATV is built to handle mud, rocks, ruts, and rough trails with confidence. The Ultimate Trail package also includes premium features such as a 3,500 lb winch, heavy-duty front and rear bumpers, LED lighting, and a premium seat.
With strong towing capacity, durable front and rear cargo racks, and advanced factory features, the 2023 Polaris Sportsman XP 1000 Ultimate Trail is ready for demanding work during the week and serious trail riding on the weekends.
Whether you're exploring backcountry trails, tackling tough terrain, or hauling gear, the 2023 Polaris Sportsman XP 1000 Ultimate Trail delivers premium performance, comfort, and capability in every ride.
Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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