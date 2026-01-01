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<p class=MsoNormal><strong>GET YOUR FIRST PAYMENT FREE</strong>: <a href=https://clutchpowersports.ca/apply-with-clutch-powersports/ target=_blank rel=noopener>https://clutchpowersports.ca/apply-with-clutch-powersports/</a></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>FREE DELIVERY CANADA-WIDE!</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong> </strong></p><p data-start=0 data-end=395>The 2023 Polaris Sportsman XP 1000 Ultimate Trail is built for riders who want premium performance, advanced technology, and serious capability in a high-performance ATV. Powered by a 952 cc ProStar® twin-cylinder engine producing 90 horsepower, it delivers strong acceleration, impressive torque, and reliable power for hauling, towing, and tackling challenging terrain with confidence.</p><p data-start=0 data-end=395> </p><p data-start=397 data-end=786>Purpose-built for aggressive trail riding, the Sportsman XP 1000 Ultimate Trail features On-Demand AWD/2WD for instant traction when conditions change, along with engine braking and Active Descent Control for improved control on steep and technical terrain. Its multi-select Electronic Power Steering (EPS) provides smooth handling and helps reduce rider fatigue on long rides.</p><p data-start=397 data-end=786> </p><p data-start=788 data-end=1157>Equipped with 27-inch all-terrain tires on 14-inch aluminum wheels, high-clearance arched A-arms, and generous ground clearance, this ATV is built to handle mud, rocks, ruts, and rough trails with confidence. The Ultimate Trail package also includes premium features such as a 3,500 lb winch, heavy-duty front and rear bumpers, LED lighting, and a premium seat.</p><p data-start=788 data-end=1157> </p><p data-start=1159 data-end=1394>With strong towing capacity, durable front and rear cargo racks, and advanced factory features, the 2023 Polaris Sportsman XP 1000 Ultimate Trail is ready for demanding work during the week and serious trail riding on the weekends.</p><p data-start=1159 data-end=1394> </p><p data-start=1396 data-end=1604>Whether youre exploring backcountry trails, tackling tough terrain, or hauling gear, the 2023 Polaris Sportsman XP 1000 Ultimate Trail delivers premium performance, comfort, and capability in every ride.</p><p data-start=1396 data-end=1604> </p><p data-start=1606 data-end=1691 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!</p>

2023 Polaris Sportsman XP 1000

Details Description

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2023 Polaris Sportsman XP 1000

Ultimate Trail

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14458324

2023 Polaris Sportsman XP 1000

Ultimate Trail

Location

Clutch Powersports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-781-1511

  1. 1784312197567
  2. 1784312198015
  3. 1784312198444
  4. 1784312198879
  5. 1784312199295
  6. 1784312199726
  7. 1784312200163
  8. 1784312200619
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Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

GET YOUR FIRST PAYMENT FREE: https://clutchpowersports.ca/apply-with-clutch-powersports/

FREE DELIVERY CANADA-WIDE!

 

The 2023 Polaris Sportsman XP 1000 Ultimate Trail is built for riders who want premium performance, advanced technology, and serious capability in a high-performance ATV. Powered by a 952 cc ProStar® twin-cylinder engine producing 90 horsepower, it delivers strong acceleration, impressive torque, and reliable power for hauling, towing, and tackling challenging terrain with confidence.

 

Purpose-built for aggressive trail riding, the Sportsman XP 1000 Ultimate Trail features On-Demand AWD/2WD for instant traction when conditions change, along with engine braking and Active Descent Control for improved control on steep and technical terrain. Its multi-select Electronic Power Steering (EPS) provides smooth handling and helps reduce rider fatigue on long rides.

 

Equipped with 27-inch all-terrain tires on 14-inch aluminum wheels, high-clearance arched A-arms, and generous ground clearance, this ATV is built to handle mud, rocks, ruts, and rough trails with confidence. The Ultimate Trail package also includes premium features such as a 3,500 lb winch, heavy-duty front and rear bumpers, LED lighting, and a premium seat.

 

With strong towing capacity, durable front and rear cargo racks, and advanced factory features, the 2023 Polaris Sportsman XP 1000 Ultimate Trail is ready for demanding work during the week and serious trail riding on the weekends.

 

Whether you're exploring backcountry trails, tackling tough terrain, or hauling gear, the 2023 Polaris Sportsman XP 1000 Ultimate Trail delivers premium performance, comfort, and capability in every ride.

 

Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch Powersports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

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780-781-1511

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780-781-1511

2023 Polaris Sportsman XP 1000