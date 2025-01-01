Menu
AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

2023 RAM 1500

36,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
13162288

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Used
36,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFJT3PN612787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0" Display

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Privacy Glass
Rear wheelhouse liners
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
WHEELS: 22" X 9" FORGED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season Pirelli Brand Tires
124.9-Litre (27.4-Gallon) Fuel Tank
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp Dome Dual LED Reading Lamps
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Passive Tuned Mass Damper Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips HEMI Badge 18" Aluminum Spare Wheel
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
LARAMIE LEVEL B EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0" Display Rear Window Defroster Blind-Spot/Cross-Path Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Rear Power Sliding Window 12" Touchscreen Rear Unde...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27H -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
12" Colour-In-Cluster Display
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Twill Film Appliques Accent-Colour Premium Power Mirrors Black Headlamp Bezels Sport Performance Hood Wheels: 22" x 9" Forged Aluminum Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season Pirelli Brand Tires Black MOPAR Tubular Side Steps Bla...
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Surround View Camera System Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop Tailgate Ajar Warning Lamp Pedestrian Emergency Braking Lane Keep Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

