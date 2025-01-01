Menu
<p data-start=110 data-end=445>The 2023 Ski-Doo Freeride 850 E-TEC Turbo 154 is built for riders who crave power, precision, and deep-snow domination. Equipped with the 850 E-TEC Turbocharged engine delivering up to 165 horsepower, this mountain sled delivers explosive performance and responsive control for high-altitude climbs and backcountry adventure.</p><p data-start=110 data-end=445> </p><p data-start=447 data-end=765>Built on the REV Gen5 platform, the Freeride 154 offers a lighter, stronger chassis with refined ergonomics and improved handling. The tMotion XT rear suspension and KYB PRO 40 EA-3 shocks provide unmatched stability and control, letting you charge through big hits and technical terrain with confidence.</p><p data-start=447 data-end=765> </p><p data-start=767 data-end=1034>The PowderMax Light 3.0-inch lug track and 154-inch length deliver optimal flotation and traction in the deepest snow, while the narrow running boards and open toe-hold design give riders the freedom to move effortlessly when sidehilling or carving.</p><p data-start=767 data-end=1034> </p><p data-start=1036 data-end=1191>Additional highlights include a premium digital display, LED lighting, and the Freeride’s signature bold styling that stands out on any mountain.</p><p data-start=74 data-end=421> </p><p data-start=1193 data-end=1284>Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!</p>

2023 Ski-Doo Freeride 850 E-TEC Turbo R 154

$CALL

+ GST
2023 Ski-Doo Freeride 850 E-TEC Turbo R 154

13151344

2023 Ski-Doo Freeride 850 E-TEC Turbo R 154

Location

7 Nations Power Sports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-781-1511

$CALL

+ GST

Used
CALL

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Snowmobile
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

7 Nations Power Sports

7 Nations Power Sports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

$CALL

7 Nations Power Sports

780-781-1511

2023 Ski-Doo Freeride 850 E-TEC Turbo R 154