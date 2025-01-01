$CALL+ GST
2023 Ski-Doo Freeride 850 E-TEC Turbo R 154
2023 Ski-Doo Freeride 850 E-TEC Turbo R 154
Location
7 Nations Power Sports
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-781-1511
$CALL
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Snowmobile
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Ski-Doo Freeride 850 E-TEC Turbo 154 is built for riders who crave power, precision, and deep-snow domination. Equipped with the 850 E-TEC Turbocharged engine delivering up to 165 horsepower, this mountain sled delivers explosive performance and responsive control for high-altitude climbs and backcountry adventure.
Built on the REV Gen5 platform, the Freeride 154 offers a lighter, stronger chassis with refined ergonomics and improved handling. The tMotion XT rear suspension and KYB PRO 40 EA-3 shocks provide unmatched stability and control, letting you charge through big hits and technical terrain with confidence.
The PowderMax Light 3.0-inch lug track and 154-inch length deliver optimal flotation and traction in the deepest snow, while the narrow running boards and open toe-hold design give riders the freedom to move effortlessly when sidehilling or carving.
Additional highlights include a premium digital display, LED lighting, and the Freeride’s signature bold styling that stands out on any mountain.
Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 7 Nations Power Sports
Email 7 Nations Power Sports
7 Nations Power Sports
Call Dealer
780-781-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
780-781-1511