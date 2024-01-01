$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Yamaha KODIAK 450 EPS
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2023 Yamaha Kodiak 450, a striking and capable ATV that brings a beautiful blue hue to your off-road adventures. Renowned for its rugged performance and versatility, the Kodiak 450 is designed to handle challenging terrains with ease. Whether you're navigating through trails or taking on tough work tasks, this ATV delivers a powerful and reliable performance.
The Kodiak 450, with its durable construction and dependable engine, ensures longevity and resilience in various riding conditions. Yamaha's commitment to engineering excellence shines through, providing riders, whether experienced or new, with a dependable and thrilling off-road experience. Embrace the beauty and power of the 2023 Yamaha Kodiak 450 as you explore the great outdoors with confidence and style.
Western Drives
