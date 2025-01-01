Menu
The ALL-NEW Buick Envision SPORT TOURING is here and comes equipped with a massive 30 inch ultrawide display, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Remote Start, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Buick Safety Package and so much more! CALL NOWAsk for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 365-601-8318 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

2024 Buick Envision

50 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Buick Envision

SPORT TOURING AWD

12152922

2024 Buick Envision

SPORT TOURING AWD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZPE4XRD035671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonstone Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black leather/vinyl interior trim
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50 KM

Vehicle Description

The ALL-NEW Buick Envision SPORT TOURING is here and comes equipped with a massive 30 inch ultrawide display, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Remote Start, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Buick Safety Package and so much more! CALL NOWAsk for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 365-601-8318 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

2024 Buick Envision