$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Buick Envision
SPORT TOURING AWD
2024 Buick Envision
SPORT TOURING AWD
Location
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9
780-435-4000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Moonstone Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black leather/vinyl interior trim
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 50 KM
Vehicle Description
The ALL-NEW Buick Envision SPORT TOURING is here and comes equipped with a massive 30 inch ultrawide display, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Remote Start, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Buick Safety Package and so much more! CALL NOWAsk for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 365-601-8318 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
Call Dealer
780-435-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-435-4000