AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900

2024 Buick Envision

53,437 KM

Details Description Features

$47,099

+ GST
2024 Buick Envision

SPORT TOURING AWD

13480249

2024 Buick Envision

SPORT TOURING AWD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$47,099

+ GST

Used
53,437KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZPE45RD036162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,437 KM

Vehicle Description

AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
SUMMIT WHITE
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
AXLE 3.47 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
EBONY PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM with synthetic suede inserts and piping and Sky Cool Grey and Ebony interior accents
SPORT TOURING (ST) PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
WHEELS 20" (50.8 CM) ALLOY WITH CARBON FLASH METALLIC AND HIGH GLOSS BLACK CENTRE CAP (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$47,099

+ GST>

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2024 Buick Envision