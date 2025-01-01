Menu
Details Description

7 Nations Power Sports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-781-1511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sand
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Can-Am Defender HD10 Max Limited is built for riders who need top-tier comfort, capability, and all-weather performance in a full-size crew utility machine. Powered by the 82 HP Rotax HD10 engine, it delivers strong torque and reliable power for hauling, towing, and navigating tough terrain with confidence.

 

Purpose-built for year-round use, the Max Limited features a fully enclosed cab with factory heat and air conditioning, ensuring all six passengers stay comfortable in any weather conditions. Electronic Power Steering (EPS), arched A-arms, and high ground clearance provide smooth, controlled handling across uneven ground, mud, and worksite terrain.

 

Equipped with 28-inch tires on 14-inch wheels, selectable 2WD/4WD with Visco-Lok QE, and a 4,500-lb factory-installed winch, this Defender is ready for demanding jobs and challenging trails. The versatile dumping cargo box adds excellent utility for transporting tools, materials, and gear.

 

Inside, the Defender HD10 Max Limited includes comfortable bench seating for six, a 7.6-inch digital display, premium LED lighting, power windows, full doors, and sound-deadening insulation for a quiet, refined riding experience.

 

Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

