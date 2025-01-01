$CALL+ GST
2024 Can-Am Outlander 1000R Max XT-P
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Can-Am Outlander MAX 1000R XT-P is built to push boundaries with class-leading power, advanced suspension, and two-up touring capability. Powered by a 91 HP Rotax 976cc V-Twin engine, this big-bore ATV delivers explosive torque and throttle response—perfect for hauling, climbing, and covering ground with a passenger on board.
Purpose-built for performance and control, the XT-P package features FOX 1.5 Podium QS3 shocks, arched double A-arm front suspension, and Can-Am's renowned Torsional Trailing Arm Independent (TTI) rear suspension for 9.2” of front and 9.9” of rear travel. The Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) and Intelligent Throttle Control (iTC) system provide smooth, responsive handling across all types of terrain.
With 26” ITP Terracross radial tires on 14” aluminum beadlock wheels, this ATV maintains traction and stability even in tough conditions. The Visco-4Lok auto-locking front differential and selectable 2WD/4WD system give you confidence when the trail gets unpredictable, while 11 inches of ground clearance helps clear obstacles with ease.
This 2-seater also comes equipped with a 3,500-lb winch, heavy-duty front and rear bumpers, a touring seat with handgrips and footrests, and full skid plate protection. Inside, you’ll find a digital gauge display, durable controls, and passenger-focused comfort designed for extended off-road adventures.
