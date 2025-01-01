Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=133 data-end=526>The 2024 Can-Am Outlander X MR 1000R is the ultimate mud machine — built for riders who demand brute strength, high-tech traction, and unstoppable capability in the most extreme off-road conditions. With a 976cc Rotax V-Twin engine producing 91 horsepower, the X MR 1000R delivers aggressive power and torque to plow through deep mud, flooded trails, and uneven terrain without hesitation.</p><p data-start=133 data-end=526> </p><p data-start=528 data-end=885>Purpose-built for mud riding, this beast features raised radiators, high-mounted snorkel intakes, and a factory-installed 3,500-lb winch, giving you the confidence to dive into the thick stuff and power back out. The Smart-Lok™ front differential with mud-specific tuning gives you immediate traction exactly when and where you need it most.</p><p data-start=528 data-end=885> </p><p data-start=887 data-end=1200>Massive 30-inch ITP Cryptid tires on beadlock wheels and arched double A-arm suspension provide unmatched ground clearance and grip. Reinforced bumpers and handguards protect your investment, while X MR-specific styling and ergonomics deliver both comfort and attitude to match the machine’s capabilities.</p><p data-start=887 data-end=1200> </p><p data-start=173 data-end=370> </p><p data-start=1381 data-end=1565>Call us today to explore flexible financing, trade-in options, and quick delivery anywhere in Canada. This is more than just an ATV — it’s your ticket to total off-road domination.</p>

2024 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR

Watch This Vehicle
12551384

2024 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR

Location

7 Nations Power Sports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-781-1511

  1. 12551384
  2. 12551384
  3. 12551384
  4. 12551384
  5. 12551384
  6. 12551384
  7. 12551384
  8. 12551384
  9. 12551384
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Can-Am Outlander X MR 1000R is the ultimate mud machine — built for riders who demand brute strength, high-tech traction, and unstoppable capability in the most extreme off-road conditions. With a 976cc Rotax V-Twin engine producing 91 horsepower, the X MR 1000R delivers aggressive power and torque to plow through deep mud, flooded trails, and uneven terrain without hesitation.

 

Purpose-built for mud riding, this beast features raised radiators, high-mounted snorkel intakes, and a factory-installed 3,500-lb winch, giving you the confidence to dive into the thick stuff and power back out. The Smart-Lok™ front differential with mud-specific tuning gives you immediate traction exactly when and where you need it most.

 

Massive 30-inch ITP Cryptid tires on beadlock wheels and arched double A-arm suspension provide unmatched ground clearance and grip. Reinforced bumpers and handguards protect your investment, while X MR-specific styling and ergonomics deliver both comfort and attitude to match the machine’s capabilities.

 

 

Call us today to explore flexible financing, trade-in options, and quick delivery anywhere in Canada. This is more than just an ATV — it’s your ticket to total off-road domination.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 7 Nations Power Sports

Used 2020 Can-Am Outlander 850 Max XT for sale in Edmonton, AB
2020 Can-Am Outlander 850 Max XT 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Yamaha YFZ450R for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 Yamaha YFZ450R 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Yamaha KODIAK 450 for sale in Edmonton, AB
2024 Yamaha KODIAK 450 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email 7 Nations Power Sports

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
7 Nations Power Sports

7 Nations Power Sports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-781-XXXX

(click to show)

780-781-1511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

7 Nations Power Sports

780-781-1511

2024 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR