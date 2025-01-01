$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Can-Am Outlander 1000R XMR
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
The 2024 Can-Am Outlander X MR 1000R is the ultimate mud machine — built for riders who demand brute strength, high-tech traction, and unstoppable capability in the most extreme off-road conditions. With a 976cc Rotax V-Twin engine producing 91 horsepower, the X MR 1000R delivers aggressive power and torque to plow through deep mud, flooded trails, and uneven terrain without hesitation.
Purpose-built for mud riding, this beast features raised radiators, high-mounted snorkel intakes, and a factory-installed 3,500-lb winch, giving you the confidence to dive into the thick stuff and power back out. The Smart-Lok™ front differential with mud-specific tuning gives you immediate traction exactly when and where you need it most.
Massive 30-inch ITP Cryptid tires on beadlock wheels and arched double A-arm suspension provide unmatched ground clearance and grip. Reinforced bumpers and handguards protect your investment, while X MR-specific styling and ergonomics deliver both comfort and attitude to match the machine’s capabilities.
Call us today to explore flexible financing, trade-in options, and quick delivery anywhere in Canada. This is more than just an ATV — it’s your ticket to total off-road domination.
