AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

70,265 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LTZ Crew Cab

12049819

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LTZ Crew Cab

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,265KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GC4YUEY9RF245261

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 24315A
  • Mileage 70,265 KM

AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-Diesel compatible (470 hp [350.5 kW] @ 2800 rpm 975 lb-ft of torque [1322 Nm] @ 1600 rpm)

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD