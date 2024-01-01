$93,704+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew Cab Denali
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew Cab Denali
Location
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9
780-435-4000
$93,704
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 3,050 KM
Vehicle Description
Take a look at this FULL LOAD 6.2L 2024 SIERRA 1500 Denali in ONYX BLACK with the Ultimate PACKAGE! Loaded up with the Technology Package, RESERVE PACKAGE, 360-degree camera, heads-up display, sunroof, Body Color Arch Mouldings, power retractable running boards, 22-inch multi-dimensional polished aluminum wheels, adaptive cruise control, rear camera mirror, bed view camera, BOSE audio speakers, and much more!Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 450-500-7394 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
Call Dealer
780-435-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-435-4000