2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew Cab Denali
Location
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9
780-435-4000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Metallic
- Interior Colour Denali--Leather, Jet Black, Interior Trim
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 11,940 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2024 Sierra Denali is loaded up with 360 degree camera, Sunroof, bed view camera, BOSE audio speakers, front and rear park assist, heated /cooled leather seating, wireless charging, heated steering wheel and much more!Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 450-500-7394 for fast answers at your fingertips!
Vehicle Features
