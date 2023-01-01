$103,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 GMC Sierra 2500
HD
2024 GMC Sierra 2500
HD
Location
Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton
17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5
855-996-2960
$103,995
+ taxes & licensing
24,044KM
Used
VIN 1GT49PEY4RF169219
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PN1475A
- Mileage 24,044 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
universal home remote
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
MULTICOLOUR 15" DIAGONAL HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Exhaust Brake
GVWR
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
MultiPro Audio System by Kicker
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
CAPPED FUEL FILL
WINTER GRILLE COVER
Integrated Tailgate Step
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
8 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Wheels
10
STANDARD PAINT
Dual
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
battery
CARGO TIE-DOWN RINGS
alternator
BLACK
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
ASSIST STEPS
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
11
Red
High Idle Switch
Front
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Cargo Convenience Package
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
SEATS
Gasoline
SUMMIT WHITE
ONYX BLACK
AUXILIARY
MAX TRAILERING PACKAGE
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tires
Hitch package
3.42 ratio
Audio system
blackwall
Lamps
Front Bucket
Rear axle
Driver Restriction Features
3.73 RATIO
Rear Underseat Storage
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS
10-Speed A/T
STERLING METALLIC
Rear Camera Mirror
Window
Requires Subscription
Trailering Wiring Provisions
Body colour wheel arch mouldings
AT4 Preferred Package
LPO
Smoked Amber roof marker
1st and 2nd rows
(LED)
set of 4
AT4 Preferred Equipment Group
HEAVY DUTY FRONT SPRING/CAMPER PACKAGE
License plate kit
Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor Sensors
AT4 Premium Plus Package
Snow Plow Prep/Camper Package
DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8
LT275/65R20 all-terrain
Allison 10-Speed Automatic
Auxiliary Trailer Camera
Front and Rear Moulded Splash Guards
6.6L V8 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing
Alternators
220-amps primary
170-amps auxiliary
Front collision mitigation
power retractable
LT275/70R18
MUD-TERRAIN
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE
GMC MultiPro tailgate Step Lights
Off-Road High Clearance Steps
20" (50.8 cm) high gloss Black aluminum wheels
TITANIUM RUSH METALLIC
18" (45.7 CM) MACHINED ALUMINUM WHEEL
VOLCANIC RED TINTCOAT
HARD-FOLDING TONNEAU COVER
ILLUMINATED FRONT GMC EMBLEM
CONSOLE-MOUNTED SAFE
9900 LBS. (4490 KG)
HEAVY-DUTY DUAL 730 COLD-CRANKING AMPS/70 AMP-HR
SPORT STEP
REAR SLIDING WITH REAR DEFOGGER
JET BLACK WITH KALAHARI ACCENTS
20" (50.8 CM) HIGH GLOSS BLACK PAINTED WHEELS
20" (50.8 CM) HIGH GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM WHEELS WITH MACHINED ACCENTS
TRI-FOLD SOFT TONNEAU COVER BY ADVANTAGE
SPORT PEDAL COVER KIT
FOR TRAILERING
PERFORATED FRONT LEATHER SEAT TRIM
20" (50.8 cm) Machined Aluminum Bolt Pattern with High Gloss Black Accents wheels
350 LBS. (5148 KG)
5TH WHEEL AND GOOSENECK TRAILER
GOOSENECK / 5TH WHEEL PREP PACKAGE -- HITCH PLATFORM TO ACCEPT GOOSENECK OR 5TH WHEEL HITCH.
LOWERED GVWR
20" TRANSIT ALUMINUM WHEELS
BLACKWALL;
THUNDERSTORM GREY
850 LBS. (4921 KG)
13.4" DIAGONAL PREMIUM GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH GOOGLE BUILT IN APPS SUCH AS NAVIGATION AND VOICE ASSISTANCE
LOWERS GVWR AND SIGNIFICANTLY DECREASES TOWING AND/OR PAYLOAD RATINGS
22" (55.9 CM) PAINTED BLACK
LT275/65R20 E 126/123 BF GOODRICH OFF-ROAD T/A KO3
LT265/60R22 E ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
700 COLD-CRANKING AMPS/70 AMP-HR
220 AMP
22" (55.9 CM) GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM WHEELS
22" (55.9 CM) HIGH GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM WHEELS WITH MACHINED ACCENTS
BY REV
INCANDESCENT LIGHTING
MULTIPRO TAILGATE AUDIO SYSTEM BY KICKER
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton
17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5
$103,995
+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 2500