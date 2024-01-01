$125,064+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Crew Cab AT4X
Location
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9
780-435-4000
$125,064
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Obsidian Rush
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 5,136 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS IS THE ULTIMATE OFF-ROAD LUXURY TRUCK! The 2024 AT4X DIESEL 2500HD is the most capable heavy-duty truck on the market and comes equipped with Factory-Installed Suspension Lift, Multimatic DSSV Dampers, 35 Goodyear Territory MT Tires, Exclusive Obsidian Rush Interior, Massaging Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Steering, 12-Speaker Bose® Premium Series With Centerpoint Surround Sound, 5th Wheel Prep Pack, Adaptive Cruise Control, Wireless Charger, Power Sunroof, Black power-retractable assist steps with LED perimeter lighting, 360 CAM and SO MUCH MORE! Call NOW...Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips!Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900
Vehicle Features
