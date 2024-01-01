Menu
2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Crew Cab AT4X

THIS IS THE ULTIMATE OFF-ROAD LUXURY TRUCK! The 2024 AT4X DIESEL 2500HD is the most capable heavy-duty truck on the market and comes equipped with Factory-Installed Suspension Lift, Multimatic DSSV Dampers, 35 Goodyear Territory MT Tires, Exclusive Obsidian Rush Interior, Massaging Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Steering, 12-Speaker Bose® Premium Series With Centerpoint Surround Sound, 5th Wheel Prep Pack, Adaptive Cruise Control, Wireless Charger, Power Sunroof, Black power-retractable assist steps with LED perimeter lighting, 360 CAM and SO MUCH MORE!

Price: $125,064 + tax & licensing
Mileage: 5,136 KM

2024 GMC Sierra 2500

5,136 KM

$125,064

+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Crew Cab AT4X

2024 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Crew Cab AT4X

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$125,064

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,136KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT49ZEYXRF385684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Obsidian Rush
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 5,136 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS IS THE ULTIMATE OFF-ROAD LUXURY TRUCK! The 2024 AT4X DIESEL 2500HD is the most capable heavy-duty truck on the market and comes equipped with Factory-Installed Suspension Lift, Multimatic DSSV Dampers, 35 Goodyear Territory MT Tires, Exclusive Obsidian Rush Interior, Massaging Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Steering, 12-Speaker Bose® Premium Series With Centerpoint Surround Sound, 5th Wheel Prep Pack, Adaptive Cruise Control, Wireless Charger, Power Sunroof, Black power-retractable assist steps with LED perimeter lighting, 360 CAM and SO MUCH MORE! Call NOW...Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips!Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Integrated Tailgate Step

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Seat-Massage
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (470 hp [350.5 kW] @ 2800 rpm 975 lb-ft of torque [1322 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.)

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$125,064

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2024 GMC Sierra 2500