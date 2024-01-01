2024 GMC Sierra 2500

Menu
Looking for something that catches the eye? Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips! Features Include : Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Satellite Radio, Running Boards/Side Steps, HID headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bed Liner, Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound System, A/C, Power Windows, Multi-Zone A/C, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seat(s), HD Radio, Power Door Locks, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Seat Memory, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cooled Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Engine Start, Sliding Rear Window, WiFi Hotspot, Security System, Back-Up Camera. Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

24,000 KM

HD Crew Cab Denali Ultimate

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Used
24,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT49XEY4RF308250

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 141842A
  • Mileage 24,000 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Power Retractable Running Boards
Integrated Tailgate Step

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

