2024 GMC Sierra 2500

Looking for something that catches the eye? Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips! Features Include : Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Satellite Radio, Running Boards/Side Steps, HID headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bed Liner, Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound System, A/C, Power Windows, Multi-Zone A/C, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seat(s), HD Radio, Power Door Locks, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Seat Memory, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cooled Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Engine Start, Sliding Rear Window, WiFi Hotspot, Security System, Back-Up Camera. Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Used
44,235KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT49NEY3RF101949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
  • Interior Colour 4SA-Leather, Dark Walnut / Slate, Interior Trim
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 44,235 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Integrated Tailgate Step

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (470 hp [350.5 kW] @ 2800 rpm 975 lb-ft of torque [1322 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

