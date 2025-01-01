Menu
2024 GMC Sierra 2500

This ALL-NEW 2024 ULTIMATE DENALI HD 2500 6.6L DURAMAX Turbo-Diesel is the new benchmark for LUXURY. Fully equipped with every option including Massaging Power Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heads-Up Display, Adaptive Cruise, Rear Streaming Mirror, Signature Alpine Umber Interior, Vader Chrome, Duramax Engine, 360 Cam, Sunroof, 5th wheel prep pack, Body Color Arch Moldings and so much more...CALL NOW and secure yours today..Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips!Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

2024 GMC Sierra 2500

3,050 KM

2024 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Crew Cab Denali Ultimate

12152919

2024 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Crew Cab Denali Ultimate

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Used
3,050KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT49XEYXRF361454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 15089A
  • Mileage 3,050 KM

Vehicle Description

This ALL-NEW 2024 ULTIMATE DENALI HD 2500 6.6L DURAMAX Turbo-Diesel is the new benchmark for LUXURY. Fully equipped with every option including Massaging Power Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heads-Up Display, Adaptive Cruise, Rear Streaming Mirror, Signature Alpine Umber Interior, Vader Chrome, Duramax Engine, 360 Cam, Sunroof, 5th wheel prep pack, Body Color Arch Moldings and so much more...CALL NOW and secure yours today..Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips!Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Power Retractable Running Boards
Integrated Tailgate Step

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Aerial View Display System

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2024 GMC Sierra 2500