$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Crew Cab Denali Ultimate
2024 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Crew Cab Denali Ultimate
Location
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9
780-435-4000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 15089A
- Mileage 3,050 KM
Vehicle Description
This ALL-NEW 2024 ULTIMATE DENALI HD 2500 6.6L DURAMAX Turbo-Diesel is the new benchmark for LUXURY. Fully equipped with every option including Massaging Power Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heads-Up Display, Adaptive Cruise, Rear Streaming Mirror, Signature Alpine Umber Interior, Vader Chrome, Duramax Engine, 360 Cam, Sunroof, 5th wheel prep pack, Body Color Arch Moldings and so much more...CALL NOW and secure yours today..Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips!Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Power Options
Exterior
Convenience
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
Call Dealer
780-435-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-435-4000