Looking for something that catches the eye? Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips! Features Include : Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Satellite Radio, Running Boards/Side Steps, HID headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bed Liner, Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound System, A/C, Power Windows, Multi-Zone A/C, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seat(s), HD Radio, Power Door Locks, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Seat Memory, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cooled Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Engine Start, Sliding Rear Window, WiFi Hotspot, Security System, Back-Up Camera. Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

2024 GMC Sierra 2500

24,233 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
HD Crew Cab AT4

12647592

HD Crew Cab AT4

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Used
24,233KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT49PEYXRF326462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour .
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 151432A
  • Mileage 24,233 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for something that catches the eye? Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips! Features Include : Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Satellite Radio, Running Boards/Side Steps, HID headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bed Liner, Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound System, A/C, Power Windows, Multi-Zone A/C, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seat(s), HD Radio, Power Door Locks, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Seat Memory, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cooled Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Engine Start, Sliding Rear Window, WiFi Hotspot, Security System, Back-Up Camera. Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Integrated Tailgate Step

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (470 hp [350.5 kW] @ 2800 rpm 975 lb-ft of torque [1322 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

