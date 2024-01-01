Menu
Account
Sign In
*********With this Vehicle you can DOMINATE the road with style!Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips! Features Include : Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Keyless Entry, Heated Steering Wheel, Bucket Seats, Navigation, Power Outlet, Remote Engine Start, Auxiliary Audio Input, Cooled Front Seat(s), Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Tow Hooks, Cruise Control, Back-Up Camera, Power Door Locks, Heated Front Seat(s), Bluetooth Connection, Seat Memory, Multi-Zone A/C, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Smart Device Integration. Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

2024 GMC Sierra 3500

8,707 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Crew Cab Denali Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle

2024 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Crew Cab Denali Ultimate

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
8,707KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 8,707 KM

Vehicle Description

*********With this Vehicle you can DOMINATE the road with style!Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips! Features Include : Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Keyless Entry, Heated Steering Wheel, Bucket Seats, Navigation, Power Outlet, Remote Engine Start, Auxiliary Audio Input, Cooled Front Seat(s), Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Tow Hooks, Cruise Control, Back-Up Camera, Power Door Locks, Heated Front Seat(s), Bluetooth Connection, Seat Memory, Multi-Zone A/C, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Smart Device Integration. Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Integrated Tailgate Step

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Aerial View Display System
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (470 hp [350.5 kW] @ 2800 rpm 975 lb-ft of torque [1322 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather for sale in Edmonton, AB
2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather 162,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT Supercrew for sale in Edmonton, AB
2018 Ford F-150 XLT Supercrew 117,265 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Limited for sale in Edmonton, AB
2021 RAM 1500 Limited 70,501 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

Call Dealer

780-435-XXXX

(click to show)

780-435-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

Contact Seller
2024 GMC Sierra 3500