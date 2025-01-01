Menu
AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900

2024 GMC Terrain

12,860 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD

12405750

2024 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,860KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEG7RL248429

  • Exterior Colour NA
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 25080A
  • Mileage 12,860 KM

AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2024 GMC Terrain