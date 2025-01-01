Menu
** This vehicle is cool and stylish**Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 450-500-7394 for fast answers at your fingertips! Features Including : Cruise Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bucket Seats, Remote Trunk Release,Heated Front Seat(s), Premium Sound System, Keyless Entry, Rear Parking Aid, Heated Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Door Locks, Bluetooth Connection, WiFi Hotspot, Rear Bench Seat, Sun/Moon Roof, Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Remote Engine Start, Security System, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Windows,Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera.

2024 GMC Terrain

14,098 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Terrain

DENALI AWD

12493363

2024 GMC Terrain

DENALI AWD

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,098KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEG0RL312978

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 25117A
  • Mileage 14,098 KM

** This vehicle is cool and stylish**Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 450-500-7394 for fast answers at your fingertips! Features Including : Cruise Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bucket Seats, Remote Trunk Release,Heated Front Seat(s), Premium Sound System, Keyless Entry, Rear Parking Aid, Heated Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Door Locks, Bluetooth Connection, WiFi Hotspot, Rear Bench Seat, Sun/Moon Roof, Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Remote Engine Start, Security System, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Windows,Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera. Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2024 GMC Terrain