$CALL+ GST
2024 Honda Rancher 420
2024 Honda Rancher 420
Location
7 Nations Power Sports
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-781-1511
$CALL
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Honda Rancher 420 is built for reliable performance, everyday utility, and all-day comfort. Powered by a 420cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected single-cylinder engine, this ATV delivers smooth power and legendary Honda dependability, making it a trusted choice for both work and recreational riding.
Purpose-built for versatility, the Rancher 420 offers Honda’s proven transmission options, including Electric Shift Program (ESP) or Automatic DCT depending on the model, along with TraxLok selectable 2WD/4WD for dependable traction across varying terrain. Its strong chassis and suspension provide stability and control whether hauling loads or navigating rugged trails.
With 24” tires and 7.2” of front and 6.7” of rear suspension travel, the Rancher handles mud, rocks, and uneven ground with ease. A 1,322-lb towing capacity and sturdy steel racks make it a practical workhorse while remaining nimble on the trail.
This 1-seater also comes equipped with a digital display, rugged bodywork, comfortable ergonomics, and full skid plate protection. Inside, you’ll find a durable, straightforward design built to keep going season after season.
Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 7 Nations Power Sports
Email 7 Nations Power Sports
7 Nations Power Sports
Call Dealer
780-781-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
780-781-1511