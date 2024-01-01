2024 Honda Rubicon 520 DCT Deluxe

Menu
<p>The <strong>2024 Honda Rubicon Deluxe 520</strong> is a premium ATV that combines Hondas signature durability with advanced technology, perfect for those seeking both performance and comfort. Powered by a reliable 518cc engine, this ATV is built to handle tough terrains and demanding tasks with ease. The <strong>Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)</strong> offers smooth, automatic shifting while also allowing manual control when needed, giving you the best of both worlds for responsive and precise riding. The Rubicon Deluxe 520 features independent rear suspension for a smooth ride and excellent ground clearance, making it capable of handling everything from rocky trails to muddy conditions. Its sleek design, comfortable seat, and added features make this a standout model for work and play.</p><p>We offer flexible <strong>financing options</strong> to make owning the <strong>2024 Honda Rubicon Deluxe 520 DCT</strong> easy and accessible. Additionally, enjoy <strong>free delivery Canada-wide</strong>, providing a convenient and seamless purchasing experience. Whether you’re tackling rugged trails or working around the farm, this ATV is designed to deliver unmatched reliability, comfort, and performance. Don’t miss the opportunity to own this top-tier machine with the <strong>2024 Honda Rubicon Deluxe 520 DCT</strong>.</p>

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

