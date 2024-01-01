Menu
<p>The <strong>2024 Honda Rubicon Deluxe 520</strong> is a top-of-the-line ATV that combines rugged performance with advanced technology. Powered by a reliable <strong>520cc</strong> engine, this ATV is designed to tackle the toughest terrains and demanding workloads with ease. The <strong>Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)</strong> provides smooth, automatic shifting, while the <strong>Electric Shift</strong> feature allows you to manually control the gears for precise handling when needed. This model is known for its superior durability, enhanced by independent rear suspension and excellent ground clearance, making it ideal for both trail riding and work-related tasks. The Rubicon Deluxe also boasts a premium design and comfortable seat, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable ride.</p><p>We offer flexible <strong>financing options</strong> to make owning the <strong>2024 Honda Rubicon Deluxe 520</strong> simple and affordable. Additionally, enjoy <strong>free delivery Canada-wide</strong>, providing a convenient and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you’re navigating rough trails or taking on heavy-duty jobs, this ATV is engineered to deliver exceptional performance, reliability, and comfort. Don’t miss the chance to own the premium <strong>2024 Honda Rubicon Deluxe 520</strong> with Electric Shift and DCT.</p>

2024 Honda Rubicon 520 DCT Deluxe

Details Description

Location

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Honda Rubicon Deluxe 520 is a top-of-the-line ATV that combines rugged performance with advanced technology. Powered by a reliable 520cc engine, this ATV is designed to tackle the toughest terrains and demanding workloads with ease. The Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) provides smooth, automatic shifting, while the Electric Shift feature allows you to manually control the gears for precise handling when needed. This model is known for its superior durability, enhanced by independent rear suspension and excellent ground clearance, making it ideal for both trail riding and work-related tasks. The Rubicon Deluxe also boasts a premium design and comfortable seat, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable ride.

We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2024 Honda Rubicon Deluxe 520 simple and affordable. Additionally, enjoy free delivery Canada-wide, providing a convenient and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you’re navigating rough trails or taking on heavy-duty jobs, this ATV is engineered to deliver exceptional performance, reliability, and comfort. Don’t miss the chance to own the premium 2024 Honda Rubicon Deluxe 520 with Electric Shift and DCT.

2024 Honda Rubicon 520 DCT Deluxe