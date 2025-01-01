Menu
Account
Sign In
Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 507-585-4395 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

2024 Jeep Compass

21,275 KM

Details Description Features

$47,415

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Jeep Compass

Altitude

Watch This Vehicle
13288307

2024 Jeep Compass

Altitude

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

$47,415

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,275KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDFN7RT132511

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 25382A
  • Mileage 21,275 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 507-585-4395 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Laser Blue Pearl
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
TWO-TONE PAINT W/GLOSS BLACK ROOF
Requires Subscription
SUN & SOUND GROUP -inc: Premium Alpine Speaker System Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ESS (STD)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 2nd-Row USB A/C Charging Port Foot Activated Open 'N Go Liftgate Reversible Carpet/Vinyl Cargo Mat Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Humidity Sensor Power Liftgate A/C w/Dual-Zone Auto Temp Control
BLACK LEATHERETTE SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29B ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Used 2025 GMC Acadia Denali AWD for sale in Edmonton, AB
2025 GMC Acadia Denali AWD 6,000 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2024 Jeep Compass Altitude for sale in Edmonton, AB
2024 Jeep Compass Altitude 21,275 KM $47,415 + GST
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Edmonton, AB
2020 Toyota Corolla LE 121,000 KM $CALL + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

Call Dealer

780-435-XXXX

(click to show)

780-435-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,415

+ GST>

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2024 Jeep Compass