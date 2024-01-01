Menu
<p><strong>Power and Space for Every Adventure with the 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 Crew</strong></p><p>The 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 Crew is built for riders who need durability, power, and room for the whole crew. Featuring a robust 999cc ProStar engine, this side-by-side delivers smooth and responsive performance for work or play. With seating for up to six passengers, the Ranger 1000 Crew is perfect for getting the job done or exploring the outdoors together.</p><p>Equipped with 12 inches of ground clearance, independent rear suspension, and an on-demand all-wheel drive system, the Ranger 1000 Crew ensures a smooth and stable ride over even the toughest terrain. Its impressive towing capacity of up to 2,500 pounds and a 1,000-pound cargo box make it the ultimate utility vehicle for heavy-duty tasks or backcountry adventures.</p><p><strong>Designed for Comfort and Utility</strong><br />The 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 Crew combines rugged performance with spacious, comfortable seating for six. Its ergonomic interior design, adjustable seats, and ample storage ensure every ride is as enjoyable as it is productive. Whether you’re hauling equipment, tackling tough jobs, or taking your crew into the wilderness, this side-by-side is engineered to handle it all with ease.</p><p><strong>Flexible Financing & Nationwide Delivery</strong><br />Take home the 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 Crew with our flexible financing options designed to fit your budget. Plus, enjoy fast, nationwide delivery for ultimate convenience. Don’t wait to experience the power, space, and versatility of the Ranger 1000 Crew—contact us today to learn more or schedule your test ride!</p>

2024 Polaris Ranger 1000

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Polaris Ranger 1000

Crew $118 B/W

12039949

2024 Polaris Ranger 1000

Crew $118 B/W

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 0

Western Auto Group AB

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Auto Group AB

780-474-6259

2024 Polaris Ranger 1000