Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Built for Power and Performance: The 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000</strong></p><p>The 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 is the ultimate utility side-by-side for riders who demand durability, reliability, and versatility. Powered by a robust 999cc ProStar engine, this powerhouse delivers smooth and responsive performance whether you’re handling tough jobs, exploring rugged trails, or enjoying outdoor adventures.</p><p>With 12 inches of ground clearance, independent rear suspension, and an on-demand all-wheel drive system, the Ranger 1000 offers exceptional stability and comfort on even the roughest terrain. Its impressive towing capacity of up to 2,500 pounds and a 1,000-pound cargo box make it the perfect partner for heavy-duty tasks and weekend excursions.</p><p><strong>Designed for Comfort and Functionality</strong><br />The 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 combines rugged performance with thoughtful features to enhance your ride. Its spacious cab includes ergonomic seating, intuitive controls, and ample storage options for tools and gear. Whether you’re working hard on the ranch or heading off the beaten path, the Ranger 1000 is engineered to handle it all with ease.</p><p><strong>Flexible Financing & Nationwide Delivery</strong><br />Take home the 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 with our flexible financing options designed to fit your budget. Plus, enjoy fast, nationwide delivery for added convenience. Don’t wait to experience the power and versatility of the Ranger 1000—contact us today to learn more or schedule your test ride!</p>

2024 Polaris Ranger 1000

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Polaris Ranger 1000

$109 B/W

Watch This Vehicle
12039955

2024 Polaris Ranger 1000

$109 B/W

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1734905111
  2. 1734905111
  3. 1734905110
  4. 1734905111
  5. 1734905111
  6. 1734905111
  7. 1734905111
  8. 1734905111
  9. 1734905111
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Built for Power and Performance: The 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000

The 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 is the ultimate utility side-by-side for riders who demand durability, reliability, and versatility. Powered by a robust 999cc ProStar engine, this powerhouse delivers smooth and responsive performance whether you’re handling tough jobs, exploring rugged trails, or enjoying outdoor adventures.

With 12 inches of ground clearance, independent rear suspension, and an on-demand all-wheel drive system, the Ranger 1000 offers exceptional stability and comfort on even the roughest terrain. Its impressive towing capacity of up to 2,500 pounds and a 1,000-pound cargo box make it the perfect partner for heavy-duty tasks and weekend excursions.

Designed for Comfort and Functionality
The 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 combines rugged performance with thoughtful features to enhance your ride. Its spacious cab includes ergonomic seating, intuitive controls, and ample storage options for tools and gear. Whether you’re working hard on the ranch or heading off the beaten path, the Ranger 1000 is engineered to handle it all with ease.

Flexible Financing & Nationwide Delivery
Take home the 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 with our flexible financing options designed to fit your budget. Plus, enjoy fast, nationwide delivery for added convenience. Don’t wait to experience the power and versatility of the Ranger 1000—contact us today to learn more or schedule your test ride!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Drives

Used 2019 Polaris Ranger 900 XP $105 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2019 Polaris Ranger 900 XP $105 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 $109 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 $109 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 Crew $118 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 Crew $118 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Western Drives

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Drives

780-474-6259

Contact Seller
2024 Polaris Ranger 1000