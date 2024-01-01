$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Polaris Ranger 1000
$109 B/W
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Built for Power and Performance: The 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000
The 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 is the ultimate utility side-by-side for riders who demand durability, reliability, and versatility. Powered by a robust 999cc ProStar engine, this powerhouse delivers smooth and responsive performance whether you’re handling tough jobs, exploring rugged trails, or enjoying outdoor adventures.
With 12 inches of ground clearance, independent rear suspension, and an on-demand all-wheel drive system, the Ranger 1000 offers exceptional stability and comfort on even the roughest terrain. Its impressive towing capacity of up to 2,500 pounds and a 1,000-pound cargo box make it the perfect partner for heavy-duty tasks and weekend excursions.
Designed for Comfort and Functionality
The 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 combines rugged performance with thoughtful features to enhance your ride. Its spacious cab includes ergonomic seating, intuitive controls, and ample storage options for tools and gear. Whether you’re working hard on the ranch or heading off the beaten path, the Ranger 1000 is engineered to handle it all with ease.
Flexible Financing & Nationwide Delivery
Take home the 2024 Polaris Ranger 1000 with our flexible financing options designed to fit your budget. Plus, enjoy fast, nationwide delivery for added convenience. Don’t wait to experience the power and versatility of the Ranger 1000—contact us today to learn more or schedule your test ride!
Western Auto Group AB
