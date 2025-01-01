$CALL+ GST
2024 Polaris Sportsman 570
Trail
Location
7 Nations Power Sports
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-781-1511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Polaris Sportsman 570 Trail is built for riders who want trail-ready performance, smooth handling, and proven reliability in a nimble package. Powered by a 567cc ProStar engine with electronic fuel injection, this ATV delivers responsive power and torque to take on tight woods, rocky climbs, and long days on the trail.
Purpose-built for control and confidence, the Trail edition features Electronic Power Steering (EPS), an Engine Braking System (EBS), and Active Descent Control (ADC) for steady downhill rides. True On-Demand AWD engages instantly when more traction is needed, while sealed suspension bushings add durability for tough conditions.
With 26” Duro Power Grip tires on 14” aluminum wheels and 11.5” of ground clearance, the Sportsman 570 Trail can handle ruts, rocks, and mud with ease. Dual A-arm front suspension with 8.2” of travel and rear suspension with 9.5” of travel provide a smooth, comfortable ride in any terrain.
This 1-seater also comes equipped with a digital gauge display, LED headlights, front and rear racks, and a factory-installed hitch with a 1,350-lb towing capacity. Inside, you’ll find comfortable ergonomics and a rider-focused design that makes every trail adventure easier and more enjoyable.
Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.
