<p data-start=154 data-end=485>The 2024 Polaris Sportsman 570 Trail is built for riders who want trail-ready performance, smooth handling, and proven reliability in a nimble package. Powered by a 567cc ProStar engine with electronic fuel injection, this ATV delivers responsive power and torque to take on tight woods, rocky climbs, and long days on the trail.</p><p data-start=154 data-end=485> </p><p data-start=487 data-end=819>Purpose-built for control and confidence, the Trail edition features Electronic Power Steering (EPS), an Engine Braking System (EBS), and Active Descent Control (ADC) for steady downhill rides. True On-Demand AWD engages instantly when more traction is needed, while sealed suspension bushings add durability for tough conditions.</p><p data-start=487 data-end=819> </p><p data-start=821 data-end=1113>With 26” Duro Power Grip tires on 14” aluminum wheels and 11.5” of ground clearance, the Sportsman 570 Trail can handle ruts, rocks, and mud with ease. Dual A-arm front suspension with 8.2” of travel and rear suspension with 9.5” of travel provide a smooth, comfortable ride in any terrain.</p><p data-start=821 data-end=1113> </p><p data-start=1115 data-end=1411>This 1-seater also comes equipped with a digital gauge display, LED headlights, front and rear racks, and a factory-installed hitch with a 1,350-lb towing capacity. Inside, you’ll find comfortable ergonomics and a rider-focused design that makes every trail adventure easier and more enjoyable.</p><p data-start=170 data-end=543> </p><p data-start=1413 data-end=1508 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.</p>

