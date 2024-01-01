$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI EPS
$94 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Polaris Sportsman 570 EPS EFI is a top-tier ATV that combines power, technology, and ease of use, making it perfect for both work and play. Powered by a 567cc ProStar engine with Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI), this ATV delivers smooth and reliable performance across all terrains and weather conditions. Its Electronic Power Steering (EPS) ensures easy handling and precise control, even on rough trails, providing a more comfortable and less tiring ride. Known for its durability, the Sportsman 570 features an independent rear suspension and high ground clearance, allowing it to tackle tough landscapes with ease. Its rugged design also includes a heavy-duty front rack for extra utility, making it a versatile machine for all your outdoor needs.
We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2024 Polaris Sportsman 570 EPS EFI simple and accessible. Additionally, enjoy free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a seamless and convenient purchasing experience. Whether you’re hauling loads, exploring off-road trails, or simply enjoying a weekend adventure, this ATV is designed to deliver outstanding performance, comfort, and utility. Don’t miss the chance to own a dependable, high-performing machine with the 2024 Polaris Sportsman 570 EPS EFI.
Western Drives
+ taxes & licensing
