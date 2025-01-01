2024 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI EPS

Menu
<p data-start=158 data-end=506>The 2024 Polaris Sportsman 570 EPS is built to handle work, play, and everything in between with reliable power, smooth handling, and trusted performance. Powered by a 567cc ProStar engine with electronic fuel injection, this ATV delivers strong mid-range torque and responsive acceleration—ideal for trail riding, hauling, or property maintenance.</p><p data-start=158 data-end=506> </p><p data-start=508 data-end=858>Purpose-built for all-day comfort and confidence, the Sportsman 570 EPS features On-Demand True AWD, a fully automatic PVT transmission, and Electronic Power Steering for precise, effortless control on rugged terrain. Engine braking helps manage steep descents, while sealed bushings and durable suspension components ensure long-lasting performance.</p><p data-start=508 data-end=858> </p><p data-start=860 data-end=1178>With 25” 6-ply tires on 12” steel wheels, dual A-arm front suspension with 8.2” of travel, and 9.5” of rear suspension travel, the Sportsman offers a smooth, controlled ride across uneven ground. A total of 11.5” of ground clearance and full underbody skid protection help keep you moving through mud, rocks, and ruts.</p><p data-start=860 data-end=1178> </p><p data-start=1180 data-end=1478>This 1-seater also comes equipped with front and rear steel racks (485 lb combined capacity), LED lighting, a digital display, and a factory-installed 1,350-lb towing hitch. Inside, you’ll find a comfortable saddle, intuitive controls, and a confident ride feel whether youre working or exploring.</p><p data-start=1180 data-end=1478> </p><p data-start=169 data-end=505> </p><p data-start=1480 data-end=1573 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.</p>

Details Description

Location

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2024 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI EPS