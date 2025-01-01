Menu
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 5.7 HEMI, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, G/T PACKAGE, Full Speed Collision Alert Plus, DIGITAL REARVIEW MIRROR/ HEAD UP DISPLAY, Remote Starter

2024 RAM 1500

18,059 KM

$73,999

2024 RAM 1500

Sport * POWER RUNNING BOARDS * G/T PACKAGE * HEAD UP DISPLAY *

12439503

2024 RAM 1500

Sport * POWER RUNNING BOARDS * G/T PACKAGE * HEAD UP DISPLAY *

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$73,999

+ taxes & licensing

18,059KM
VIN 1C6SRFVT7RN153776

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 18,059 KM

CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 5.7 HEMI, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, G/T PACKAGE, Full Speed Collision Alert Plus, DIGITAL REARVIEW MIRROR/ HEAD UP DISPLAY, Remote Starter

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear wheelhouse liners
Sport Performance Hood
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Surround View Camera System Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop Pedestrian Emergency Braking Lane Keep Assist
Front collision mitigation
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 22" X 9" FORGED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season Pirelli Brand Tires
124.9-Litre (27.4-Gallon) Fuel Tank
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Head-Up Display LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamps Digital Rearview Mirror w/Autodim
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports Power 8-Way Driver Seat Rear Underseat Compartment Storage Remote Start System Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop 2nd Row In-Floor Storage ...
BLIND-SPOT/CROSS-PATH -inc: LED Taillamps
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Gloss Black Grille w/Black Surround Wheels: 22" x 9" Forged Aluminum Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season Pirelli Brand Tires Black RAM Grille Badge
G/T PACKAGE -inc: Under Seat Lighting Twill Film Appliques Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control Sport Performance Hood MOPAR Bright Pedal Kit MOPAR Cold...
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 MOPAR Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pick-Up Box Lighting MOPAR Deployable Bed Step
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Passive Tuned Mass Damper Black Dual Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge 87 Litre (23 Gallon) Fuel Tank 18" Aluminum Spare Wheel
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps
BLACK LEATHER-FACED/VINYL BUCKET SEATS -inc: Driver Seat Memory Power 4-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats Front Ventilated Seats Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

